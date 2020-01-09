Missouri State Parks Create a River Tour in the State Capitol

The Missouri State Park staff turned the part of the Resource Hall of the state Capitol into a river Friday.

"Exploring Missouri Waters" is the second educational event of its kind held by the Missouri State Museum.

"This year the focus is on the wide variety of wetlands," Missouri State Museum Director Linda Endersby said.

The state park staff has been working all week to create a walking tour of Missouri rivers. It weaves throughout the museum on the first floor of the Capitol.

Visitors will walk with a tour guide and explore these man-made examples of different rivers in Missouri.

The tours will run every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors to the event can also enjoy some educational hands on activities with some representatives from different groups like Fishing and Water Life and Department Missouri Waters.

Endersby says there is something for all ages from "8 months to 80 years old" to do at the event tonight.

Artifacts from the museum's collection pertaining to Missouri waters will be on display during the event as well.

The museum developed this annual tour event to help add some additional educational programming to the museum.

"After the cave tour last year, we started thinking what else is there about Missouri that is known and it's the rivers and various types of water," Endersby said.

The main goal of the event is to educate Missourians about the wetlands in the state.

"If we can educate people about the diversity of Missouri water resources, that's what we are here for," Endersby said.