Missouri State Parks hosts an event lead by women for women

COLUMBIA- Missouri State Parks began hosting an event called, Women in Nature, in 2019 after it said it noticed a need for women to learn more skills in the outdoors.

The event was held Sunday at Finger Lakes State Park.

They touched on different activities that Kim Crafton and her daughter, Katelyn Crafton, said they were eager to try out.

“I came with my daughter today to learn archery and kayaking, and just a girls day with my daughter.” said Crafton.

Rebecca Young, recreation manager for Missouri State Parks, shared that this unique women lead event was sparked by a simple need for information.

"A lady who came into a state park wanted to camp for the first time and was really struggling with her equipment and she was by herself. The park staff at that park helped her get it all set up so that she could have a good weekend, and we just kind of realized that there’s a need for these types of things for women,” said Young.

Young explained how they try to have each event fully instructed by women to make attendees feel more comfortable.

