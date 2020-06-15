Missouri State Parks hosts free kayak program

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Parks is offering a learn to kayak program at 10 of its parks this summer.

The program, Learn2 Paddle kayaking, will be free for Missouri residents and is open to anyone who is at least 10 years old.

Missouri State Parks will provide equipment and instructors, but is asking participants to bring their own life jackets due to public health concerns. Participants must register in advance.

You can find more information about the program by clicking here.