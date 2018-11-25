Missouri State Parks introduces passport program

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Parks program is set to celebrate 100 years. Originally founded in 1917, the program has grown from one 17 acre park, to a system that now includes 88 different locations totaling more than 150,000 acres.

To commemorate this anniversary, the parks have created a passport program similar to the passports used by the National Park Service. Each park boasts a unique stamp participants can collect in the pages of their books.

Missouri State Parks Director Bill Bryan explained his goal for the program.

"The passport is a book that includes a page and some information about all 88 state parks and historic sites and encourages people to visit them all. We know that people have favorites, but we want people to enjoy all the state parks and historic sites in the system. We want people to get out there and have an adventure," Bryan said.

Bryan also hopes the program will prove to be an asset that will attract more visitors to parks in the system.

“There are some parks that are less popular. Mainly because people just don’t know about them. We hope that with the passport book, people will find new parks to enjoy,” Bryan said.

The contest will run through Oct. 31, 2017. The first 1,000 participants to complete the passport will receive a prize package and will be entered into a drawing for one of five Missouri State Parks vacation prizes.