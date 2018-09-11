Missouri State Renovating Springfield Buildings
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University plans to add more student housing by updating two buildings with strong connections to Springfield's history.
The university will spend $1.8 million to improve Kentwood Hall and another $1 million to renovate Sunvilla Tower.
Kentwood was built in 1926 and was once a premiere hotel, where Harry Truman and Groucho Marx stayed. The 19-story Sunvilla Tower, built in 1963, was once was one of the most sought-after apartment locations in Springfield.
The Springfield News-Leader reports when the renovations are complete, students who are 21 or older will be able to drink alcohol in their rooms. University officials say both buildings will be marketed to older students.
