Missouri State's Martin Hired as Men's Basketball Coach at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn - Tennessee hired Missouri State's Cuonzo Martin on Sunday to take over as the Volunteer's new men's basketball head coach.

Martin, 39,replaced Bruce Pearl, who was recently fired. Martin has been at Missouri State since 2008. He previously spent eight years as an assistant coach at Purdue. He compiled a 61-41 record in three seasons at Missouri State.

He was recognized as this season's Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year after the Bears won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.