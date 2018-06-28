Missouri State's New Arena Comes in over Budget

SPRINGFIELD- Missouri State University's new arena will have fewer seats and cost seven million dollars more than first projected. But officials at the Springfield school say JQH Arena will still open on time for the 2008-2009 basketball season. The arena is expected to cost $67 million, up from the initial price tag of $60 million. Most of those costs will be covered by the arena's namesake, hotel magnate John Q. Hammons. But the school has had to scale back its plans for the facility. The arena will have 1,000 fewer chair-back seats than the original design, one concourse instead of two and will provide locker rooms only for the visiting team. Initially, the home team will use the nearby student center as a locker room.