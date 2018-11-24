Missouri State's Social Work Enrollment Climbs

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - After some struggle, enrollment is increasing at Missouri State University's School of Social Work.

Officials at the Springfield university say added programs at West Plains and Neosho and a growing demand for social workers fueled the increase.

They also say enough time has passed since a student sued the school in 2007, alleging her religious rights were violated. Student Emily Brooker said the school punished her when she refused to sign a letter advocating same-sex adoptions. The lawsuit was settled.

Four professors were reassigned after a review found a "toxic environment" at the school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 105 students enrolled in the master's program this year, compared with 92 students in 2009. Enrollment in the bachelor's program increased from 69 in 2009 to at least 93 this year.