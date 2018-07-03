Missouri State seeking to cut athletic department expenses

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri State University is forming a group to suggest how to reduce its athletic department's expenses.

President Clif Smart said Tuesday the move was in response to reductions in state funding for Missouri's universities and colleges.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the university's goal is to reduce expenses in the athletics department by at least $750,000. Last year, the athletic department's budget was $16.1 million.

The six-member budget group will begin work immediately and expects to present its findings later this spring to the Board of Governors.

Gov. Eric Greitens' recently announced budget proposal for 2018 would provide about $90 million less in core funding to public colleges and universities than they were supposed to receive this year. That comes on top of previous cuts to higher education institutions.