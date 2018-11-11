Missouri State Senator Wants Flood Hearings

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri state senator said he wants the Senate to hold hearings on the management of the Missouri River.

Sen. Brad Lager, R-Savannah, on Thursday said he is seeking the hearings after touring areas in Missouri affected by record releases from upstream dams.

Lager is chairman of the Missouri Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and Environment Committee. He said his committee could shed light on what he called "the need for a better plan for Missouri."

He said he hopes to hold hearings by the fall.