Missouri State Senior Games Underway

COLUMBIA - The 20th annual State Senior Games kicks off Thursday. With events starting at 8 a.m. The opening event is a pickleball game at Cosmo Bethel Park.

The event is an olympic-style festival for individuals ages 50 years and older. It is an open event, so out of state residents are able and encouraged to participate.

The game's aim to promote physical fitness, awareness of abilities older citizens, and creates public support of recreational sports.

The Show-Me State Games of Mid-America begin Friday. It is a festival with more than 40 different sports for all ages and ability levels to partake in. The games offer events throughout the year to promote health, fitness, family, and fun.

Games will be going on Friday until Sunday at different locations around Columbia. To see a full schedule of the games and times for both events you can visit https://www.smsg.org/pdfs/SMSGEventScheduleJune.pdf.