Missouri State to provide special program for Chinese students

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University plans to provide a customized education program for about 50 students and teachers from China.

The school says the $1.38 million agreement will pay for all costs for 50 agriculture students and 10 faculty members from Ningxia University.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the 10-month program will begin Sept. 15. The Chinese university will select students majoring in such areas as wine and grape engineering, grassland management and animal science. They will earn 24 credit hours of coursework in English and agricultural studies. The 10 faculty members from the agricultural and wine schools will be offered non-credit training in teaching methods, English language and professional development.

Missouri State vice president Jim Baker says the agreement will help the university extend its impact internationally.