Missouri State Treasurer Returns Unclaimed Property to Account Holders

JEFFERSON CITY -State treasurer Clint Zweifel announced Thursday that he has given back more than $900,000 in unclaimed property to five account holders. All five account holders, who Zweifel has helped since the beginning of September, received at least $100,000 each.

The unclaimed property came from things like certificate deposits, a mutual funds and an insurance policy. Zwiefel says he has returned $133 million to more than 418,000 account owners since 2009.

There are still 58 accounts all worth more than $100,000 a piece that need to be returned to account holders in 11 Missouri counties.