Missouri State Trooper Fatally Shoots Motorist

CRAIG, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper shot and killed a man who struggled with him after a traffic stop in northwest Missouri. The patrol says in a news release that the trooper tried to stop a speeding car Monday evening on Interstate 29 near Craig, in Holt County.

The trooper believed the male driver was intoxicated, and when he tried to arrest him, the driver went toward his vehicle and tried to drive away. The trooper tried a spray to stop the man but the suspect continued to resist. The patrol says, during the struggle, the trooper fired his weapon and fatally shot the man.

The man's name remains unknown. The patrol's drug and crime control division is investigating.