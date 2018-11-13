Missouri State University in midst of construction boom

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri State University is in the midst of a multi-million dollar construction boom on its Springfield campus.

The Springfield News-Leader reports many of the smaller of the $123 million in projects are expected to be completed when fall classes start Aug. 22 but larger projects will continue and others haven't yet broken ground.

The smaller projects include improving fire suppression and accessibility for students. The largest project is the expansion and renovation of Glass Hall, the home of the College of Business.

University President Clif Smart said the projects will be funded by a mix of university, state, federal and private money.

Another project, a $1.6 million safe room to provide shelter during tornadoes, will be the first of its kind on campus.