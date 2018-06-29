Missouri Stiffens Penalties for Sex Offenders

"We are sending a message to sexual predators in Missouri," Blunt said. "We take it seriously. If you commit an offense against one of our young people, you are going to do a lot of time behind bars. If you ever get out, we are going to watch you for the rest of your life."

The new law extends prison sentences, restricts where offenders can live, and improves public notification of their whereabouts. The state's sex offender registry will now include an offender's crime, release date, alias, photograph and physical description.

The law also increases the penalty for persistent sexual offenders from 30 years to life in prison, if the victim is younger than 12.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Tackett said, "The only way to separate sex offenders from children is to physically have them removed from children, and secondary, arguably more importantly, is to have the public know where they are."

The law also creates a grant program to fight Internet sex crimes that target minors.