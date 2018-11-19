Missouri Still Waiting for Federal Snow Funds

JEFFERSON CITY - Illinois got disaster relief funds from the Federal Government Tuesday following the February snow storm. Missouri, is still waiting.

Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency said it has no idea when or if President Obama will give the Show-Me-State any blizzard help, even though he gave his home state more than four times what Missouri asked for.

The Federal Government handed over $63 million to 43 Illinois counties. Missouri requested $14 million.

Scott Holste, a spokesperson for Gov. Jay Nixon, said Tuesday the Governor is hopeful federal officials will award Missouri some relief money soon. Holste said the President should realize the Feb. 1-2 snow storm hit Missouri hard.

Mike O'Connell with the Missouri SEMA said record or near record snow amounts fell in 52 of the 64 Missouri counties that requested relief funds.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it is asking for $3.5 million, but that number may be revised upward. MoDOT said it spent $7.7 million on the clean-up across the state.