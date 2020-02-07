Missouri students continue to improve AP test scores

JEFFERSON CITY - More than one in eight of Missouri’s 2019 high school graduates scored a 3 or higher on their Advanced Placement (AP) exams, according to The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

That's an increase from 12.2 percent in 2018, and seven percent in 2009.

Scores aren't the only positive increase the AP exam has seen. there has also been a rise in AP exam participation from Missouri students. In 2019, more than 21% of Missouri graduates had taken an AP course while in high school, compared to 12% in 2009.

“We are proud to see more Missouri students taking on the challenge of Advanced Placement courses and exams,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.

AP classes aim to better prepare high school students for college courses and offer an opportunity to earn college credit if students score a 3 or higher (exams are graded on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest).

Seven Missouri school districts made the AP District Honor Roll, a list reflecting school districts that either increase access to AP classes for their students or increase the percentage of students earning a score of 3 or higher on the AP exam.

The seven Missouri school districts on the AP District Honor Roll: