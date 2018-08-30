Missouri students make 'humorous' video about slaves

FAUCETT (AP) — Some seniors at a northwest Missouri high school will not be disciplined after making a "humorous" video depicting the lives of slaves in the 1850s.

The history students at Mid-Buchanan High School were asked to make a video explaining the Fugitive Slave Act, which required that all escaped slaves be returned to their owners if they were captured.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the video included snippets from the "Mission Impossible" TV show theme, giggling and Three Stooges antics.

Superintendent John James says he believes the students were "hamming it up" while making the video and had no racist intentions. He says school officials will make sure the students understand how to be more sensitive to the way what they say and do can be interpreted by different audiences.