Missouri students may take citizenship test under new proposal

By: Michael Doudna, KOMU 8 Reporter and the Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some former Missouri officials are backing a proposal to require high school students to pass the same test used for immigrants applying for citizenship.

Former Gov. Bob Holden and other political leaders said Wednesday that the test is necessary to educate students on democracy.

A study conducted by a conservative Oklahoma research organization found less than 3 percent of high school students in that state could pass the citizenship test. Backers of the Civics Education Initiative said data on how Missouri students would fare isn't available.

Under the proposal, Missouri high school students would have to correctly answer at least 60 percent of the citizenship questions in order to graduate.

Students at Rock Bridge do not believe the test is necessary. Student Haley Birk said "We have to take a similar one on the Missouri constitution and i'm pretty sure we have to take one on the U.S. Constitution to."

When KOMU 8 asked students at Rock Bridge High School questions from the exam, they answered correctly about 60 percent of the time.

The proposal is part of a push by the Civics Education Initiative to enact similar laws in all states by 2017.