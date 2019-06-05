Missouri stunned by Kentucky on home field

2 years 7 months 5 days ago Saturday, October 29 2016 Oct 29, 2016 Saturday, October 29, 2016 1:01:00 PM CDT October 29, 2016 in Sports
By: Tyler Murry, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA- At the beginning of the week during media day, Missouri Football Coach Barry Odom said he would take a larger role in play calling and scheme on the defensive side of the ball. The result was the same as Missouri lost to Kentucky 35 to 21.

The loss marks the fourth straight defeat for the Tigers pushing them to 2-6 and 0-4 in the SEC.

For the fourth straight game, the Missouri defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense including 377 on the ground. Meanwhile, Missouri's offense tallied just 19:18 in time of possession. Drew Lock finished 18-31 with 220 yards and two touchdowns while Dimitrios Mason had two touchdown receptions on 104 yards.

Michael Scherer and Terry Beckner Jr. were not in action and will not be for the foreseeable future after Scherer tore his MCL and ACL and Beckner tore his ACL against Middle Tennessee State.

Donavin Newsom, Joey Burkett and Cale Garrett got the starte at linebacker in place of Scherer. However, Newsom left the game in the second quarter with a left-quad strain and did not return.

In the first quarter, Kentucky wasted little time getting on the board as Stanley "Boom" Williams broke off a 60-yard rushing touchdown. The score gave the Wildcats at 7-0 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter.

Missouri's defense helped halt the Kentucky momentum as Donavin Newsom forced Williams to fumble deep in Tigers territory. Charles Harris recovered the fumble, but the Mizzou offense failed to do anything with it. Missouri's offense punted on all four of its drives in the first quarter.

The Tigers' defense struggled to slow down Kentucky in the second quarter as the Stephen Johnson connected with Jeff Badet on a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

On the ensuing drive, Benny Snell capped off an eight play, 73-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run making it 21-0 Wildcats with 8:40 remaining in the half.

The tide began to turn in Missouri's favor in the final five minutes of the half. The Tigers led a seven-play, 63-yard drive at the end of the half that ended in a touchdown. Drew Lock scrambled, avoiding defenders, and found Dimtrios Mason for a 27-yard connection cutting the deficit to 21-7 with 2:22 left in the half. 

The Wildcats began to drive late in the half, but the Missouri defense stepped up as Logan Cheadle picked off Johnson halting the drive.

At the half, Missouri trailed 21-7. The Tigers tallied 170 total yards, one turnover and nine first downs on 11:58 time of possession. Meanwhile, the Wildcats gained 374 total yards of offense, had two turnovers and 14 first downs with 18:02 of time of possession.

The Tiger offense came out of the gates of the second half rolling and marched down the field 69 yards on nine plays. However, the offense stalled in the red zone and Tucker McCann missed a 24-yard field goal keeping the score 21-7.

Off the miss, Kentucky capitalized on a 12 play, 80-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard reception by Williams after Johnson got the pass off just in time before three Tigers closed in. The score extended the lead to 28-7 for UK.

The Tigers continued to blow the game open as Snell Jr. bounced an 18-yard rush to the outside on the first play of the fourth quarter making it 35-7 Wildcats.

Missouri looked to get back on the board as Jonathon Johnson avoided defenders and broke it wide open down the sideline to the one-yard line for a 63-yard return. Josh Augusta then punched it in on the ensuing play to make it 35-14 with 10:03 left in the game. 

Missouri again chipped away at the lead with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Moore to make it 35-21 with 4:13 remaining, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome the huge deficit.

The Tigers will look to salvage what is left of their season next week on the road against South Carolina at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.

More News

Grid
List

Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
39 minutes ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Mokane levee breaks; causes water to rise 20 feet
Mokane levee breaks; causes water to rise 20 feet
MOKANE – The levee in Mokane broke this morning. It has come up about 20 feet in less than 24... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri woman draws henna for cancer patients or people struggling with stress. Sue Ginger specializes in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT crews started sandbagging a busy off-ramp Wednesday. Flood waters have slowly rose close to the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
OSAGE - Residents along the Osage River have observed the water on their properties rise almost two feet in just... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri utility regulators have approved the acquisition of a large wind energy project by a Chicago... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety takes priority over access to abortion, Missouri's health department director said Wednesday after a... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri says it might open the spill gates at Bagnell Dam starting Saturday. If that... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
COLUMBIA - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding Columbia Regional Airport $2.81 million to help pay for improvements. COU... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 12:25:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri revenues continue to exceed expectations for the year. State Budget Director Dan Haug... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been found in contempt of court for tweeting... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 9:59:16 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
MEXICO - An 8-year-old boy is okay after police said he started a fire that caused significant damage to a... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county legislator says a screening policy at the local jail requiring women to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:15:34 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died
MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man faces a charge on involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance. State troopers... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:43:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Wooldridge battles flooding
Wooldridge battles flooding
WOOLDRIDGE- Small towns across mid-Missouri are all dealing with the severe flooding impacting the state. Cooper County's Wooldridge is no... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
10pm 68°
11pm 69°
12am 69°
1am 69°