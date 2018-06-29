Missouri sues developer of clean water violations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri has filed a lawsuit accusing a Lincoln County developer of violating the state's water laws.

Attorney General Chris Koster said Tuesday the lawsuit filed Monday accuses Butch Menne of claiming lots in a Ralls County subdivision were being sold with approved wastewater-treatment systems, when they did not have approved systems. Koster said lots that were eventually sold violated the Missouri Clean Water law by using holding tanks for waste instead of proper wastewater treatment.

Lot owners then had to replace the tanks with approved septic systems.

The state was seeking restitution for the lot owners as well as an order prohibiting Menne from future sales of the lots.

Menne did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.