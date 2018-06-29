Missouri Suffers Defeat at Home Against Vandy

COLUMBIA - After a two-game road trip the Tigers returned home to host SEC foe, Vanderbilt. Both of the schools had yet to tally a conference win on their record for the year heading into the game Saturday.

Mizzou started the game with back to back field goals, going up 6-0 on Vandy.

After just two possessions, quarterback James Franklin left the game with a sprained left knee and did not return. Marcus Murphy also dislocated his right, ring finger in the first half and did not make it back to the field for the remainder of the night.

The Commodores went on to score nine unanswered points from a mishandled snap on a punt by Trey Barrow which resulted in a safety, and then a five yard touchdown by runningback, Zac Stacy, made it 9-6 Vanderbilt.

Mizzou kicker, Andrew Baggett tied the game at the end of the third quarter with another short field goal, bringing the score 9-9.

In the fourth quarter, Zac Stacy made it 16-9 in Vandy's favor with another rushing touchdown, this time from 14 yards out.

Stacy finished the game with 72 yards and his two touchdowns.

Corbin Berkstresser only had 62 yards passing until 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, when he hit Bud Sasser in stride for an 85 yard touchdown catch. But a botched PAT attempt left the score with Mizzou down one point, 16-15.

Berkstresser finished the day completing 9 of 30 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

The Commodores then went on to add one more field goal, making it 19-15 with five minutes left.

On Mizzou's final drive, the offense was moving the ball and was close to being in the redzone, but the Tigers turned the ball over on downs. Vanderbilt went on to run out the clock to seal the victory for the Commodores.

No. 1 in the nation comes to the Zou next week when the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into town. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST