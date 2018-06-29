Missouri Sunflower Acreage Doubles

AP-MO--SunflowerHarvest 12-20 0118 AP-MO--Sunflower Harvest Sunflower crop acreage doubles across Missouri COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri's farmland is increasingly turning yellow. The number of state acres on which sunflowers are planted and harvested doubled this year to more than ten-thousand. Experts say the rise is part of a national trend. Across the U-S, more than two-point-five (m) million acres of sunflowers were planted this year. A good portion of those are in North Dakota and South Dakota, but demand has the crop spreading throughout the Midwest. Missouri has a near-perfect climate for the crop. The seeds are chiefly sold to birdseed companies, snack producers and cooking oil makers. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-20-05 1717EST