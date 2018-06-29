Missouri Superintendent Quits Amid Ethics Problems

SENECA (AP) - A southwest Missouri school superintendent has resigned four months after being fined by the state for ethics violations.

The Joplin Globe reports the Seneca School Board accepted the resignation of Steve Wilmoth on Thursday. Wilmoth was hired in April 2011 at an annual salary of $110,000.

But the Missouri Ethics Commission fined him $55,000 in February for failing to report monthly earnings of $5,000 from Educational Services of America to generate business for its Ombudsman division. Ombudsman runs alternative programs for students at risk of dropping out.

Wilmoth didn't tell the Seneca board about his outside ties when he persuaded it in November 2011 to contract with Ombudsman Educational Services. Missouri's ethics commission says the district paid Educational Services of America nearly $109,000 for the 2011-2012 school year.