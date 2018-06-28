Missouri Supreme Court backs voter-registration requirement

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court says a St. Louis-area woman is ineligible to run for the Missouri House because she missed a voter-registration deadline required of candidates.

Democratic candidate Rachel Johns had argued that it's unconstitutional to require state legislative candidates to be registered to vote for two years in Missouri before the election for the seat they're seeking.

Judges on Friday ruled 4-3 against her.

Johns wanted to face off against incumbent Rep. Joshua Peters in the Aug. 2 primary. She said she didn't register to vote sooner because she had lost faith in the political system. Her attorney argued that constitutes political expression and that the registration requirement infringed on her free speech.

Judges said that Johns' failure to meet the deadline isn't speech protected under the First Amendment.