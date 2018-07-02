Missouri Supreme Court: Boy Scouts not liable for abuse

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says the Boy Scouts of America can't be held liable for alleged sexual abuse by a scoutmaster.

Tuesday's ruling applies to a lawsuit filed by a 35-year-old man who alleges he was abused starting when he was about 12. The man, identified only as John Doe, says the Boy Scouts was partly responsible.

The high court said state law allows for lawsuits only against abuse perpetrators, not corporations or associations.

The court also said the lawsuit was barred by the statute of limitations. Lawmakers changed the law in 2004, to allow such lawsuits to be filed 10 years after a victim turns 21, but the court said the earlier law applied.

The man's attorney says that goes against the spirit of the changed law and makes it harder to hold organizations responsible.