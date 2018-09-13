Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in Business Loop CID lawsuit

9 hours 33 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News
By: Evan Dodson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia sales tax lawsuit went before the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday. The Columbia woman who filed the lawsuit isn't ready to end the nearly three-year battle just yet.

The case, Jennifer Henderson vs. The Honorable Jodie Asel, stems from the Business Loop 70 Community Improvement District’s decision to vote to increase sales tax in the Business Loop district by one-half cent in 2015. The CID approved the sales tax after a 4-3 vote.

Jennifer Henderson, a resident of the Business Loop district at that time, claimed the election in 2015 violated state election laws. 

According to a Missouri Supreme Court case summary, Henderson filed a lawsuit in January 2016. The summary states Boone County Circuit Judge Jodie Asel dismissed the case in March 2016.

Asel declined Henderson’s request to enter a final judgement of the case, and Henderson is now seeking the Missouri Supreme Court so she can appeal the case.

Richard Reuben represents Henderson and said Wednesday's hearing was about whether or not a Asel has to enter a final judgement in a the case. 

"We brought this case to challenge the validity of the Business Loop CID's sales tax election," Reuben said. 

He said his team has tried to get the sales tax decision appealed, but Asel must enter the final judgement.

"You need a piece a paper that says judgement on it, and the trial judge simply refuses to provide that document," Reuben said. 

R. Caleb Colbert represents Asel in the case. He said the case has to end eventually.

"There has to be a cutoff, the case can't go on indefinitely," Colbert said. 

KOMU 8 reached out to Henderson, but she declined to comment. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Drug court positively impacts life of young man
Drug court positively impacts life of young man
COLUMBIA- A bill for a drug court treatment expansion passed the House Wednesday afternoon. According to Rep. Kevin Austin,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 assigned to "immediate impact" area for hurricane
Task Force 1 assigned to "immediate impact" area for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 has been assigned to Brunswick County in North Carolina in advance of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:45:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Mexico Middle School student takes gun to school
Mexico Middle School student takes gun to school
MEXICO - A Mexico Middle School student took a gun on school grounds on Wednesday. It was seized after "alert... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

JCPS: New boundary will impact 2019 school year
JCPS: New boundary will impact 2019 school year
JEFFERSON CITY- There will be big changes for the Jefferson City Public Schools including where students will attend school in... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in Business Loop CID lawsuit
Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments in Business Loop CID lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY – A Columbia sales tax lawsuit went before the Missouri Supreme Court Wednesday. The Columbia woman who filed... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

MU Health: More women get cancer diagnoses over the phone
MU Health: More women get cancer diagnoses over the phone
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Health released a study Tuesday that found more women are receiving breast cancer diagnoses over... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Law tossed that allowed domestic violence victim evictions
Law tossed that allowed domestic violence victim evictions
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis suburb will revise a law that allowed for eviction of residents who made... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Josh Hawley calls on McCaskill to release family tax returns
Josh Hawley calls on McCaskill to release family tax returns
COLUMBIA - Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley came to a Columbia business Wednesday as a part of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:14:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Some MU students worry about their families ahead of Hurricane Florence
Some MU students worry about their families ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Two MU seniors are worried about their family members who live on the East Coast as Hurricane Florence... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:52:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Camdenton man, 69, missing during family trip
Camdenton man, 69, missing during family trip
CAMDEN COUNTY - Sheriff's received information about a missing 69-year-old man Tuesday night. Harold Neeley Sr. was last seen... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

'Miraculous': Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull
'Miraculous': Boy survives after meat skewer pierces skull
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A 10-year-old Missouri boy is recovering after he was attacked by insects and tumbled from a tree,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban St. Louis woman who once was considered missing after her... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:52:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
Suspicious item turns out to be science experiment
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police officers spent two hours investigating a suspicious plastic container found behind a Missouri sandwich... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:40:49 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Middle class income rises to $61,400
Middle class income rises to $61,400
(CNN) - Americans' finances are continuing to improve. Median household income rose to $61,400 in 2017, up 1.8% from... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:21:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
US officials call teen vaping 'epidemic,' weigh flavor ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials say teenage use of e-cigarette has reached "epidemic" levels and are calling on the... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:10:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
St. Louis bans taxis from livestreaming videos of passengers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxi drivers in St. Louis have been banned from livestreaming video of their passengers after a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 10:54:21 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
Court overturns Missouri football player's sodomy conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the sodomy conviction of a former football player from a... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 9:48:15 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 68°
2am 67°
3am 65°
4am 64°