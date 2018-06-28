Missouri Supreme Court Judge Teitleman dies

JEFFERSON CITY — Judge Richard Teitleman of the Missouri Supreme Court has died, according to a statement from the Supreme Court released Tuesday. He was 69 years old.

Teitleman was first a member of the state's Supreme Court in 2002 and served until his death. He was chief justice of the court from 2011-2013.

Teitleman was Missouri's first legally blind Supreme Court judge. Voters chose to retain him as judge earlier this year, and his new 12-year term was set to begin in January.

Governor Nixon tweeted a statement Tuesday about Teitleman's death.

"Missouri has lost a judicial leader who was a dedicated public servant, both to our state and to our legal system," Nixon said.

The court canceled all oral arguments scheduled for Tuesday.