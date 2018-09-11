Missouri Supreme Court Names New Clerk

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has been named its longtime legal counsel as its new clerk.

Bill Thompson succeeds Thomas Simon, who retired in May 2011 after more than 40 years with the court. Thompson has been serving as interim clerk since then and was appointed Friday to the job on a permanent basis, beginning Oct. 1.

The clerk is responsible for several functions, including supervision of the court's administrative functions and direction of the Missouri Judicial Conference.

Thompson started working for the Supreme Court in 1978 as a staff attorney. He became staff counsel the following year and was named court counsel in 1997.

Thompson earned his law degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He lives in Ashland.