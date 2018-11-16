Missouri Supreme Court Orders New Trial in Murder Case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of shooting and killing another at a birthday party, concluding a demonstration by prosecutors at trial was improper.

Anthony Brown was convicted in St. Louis Circuit Court of second-degree murder for the June 2007 death of Robert Anderson. Brown argued he fired in self-defense after Anderson pulled a gun from his left pants pocket. In closing arguments, prosecutors demonstrated for the jury that a .38-caliber revolver could not have fit in the victim's pocket as described by witnesses.

Missouri's high court ruled Tuesday the demonstration was improper because there was no evidence the revolver resembled the gun allegedly carried by the victim.