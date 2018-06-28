Missouri Supreme Court refuses to review murder case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court will not review the conviction of Rodney Lincoln, who is serving life in prison in the death of a St. Louis woman 35 years ago, a crime he claims he didn't commit.

A circuit judge last year turned aside Lincoln's request to have his conviction overturned in the 1982 killing of JoAnn Tate. Attorneys for Lincoln call the Supreme Court's decision not to review the case disappointing.

Lincoln's conviction followed testimony from one of Tate's daughters, age 7 at the time. Prosecutors also said that hair found at the crime scene matched Lincoln's.

But the Midwest Innocence Project says DNA testing later proved the hair was not Lincoln's. Meanwhile, the daughter now says she was coerced into identifying the wrong man.