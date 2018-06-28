Missouri Supreme Court resumes work after judge's death

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A somber Missouri Supreme Court has resumed hearing cases, a day after the death of one of its members.

A black cloth was draped Wednesday over the seat of former Judge Richard Teitelman, and colleagues held a brief moment of silence before hearing arguments.

Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge paused repeatedly to collect herself as she opened the court session by recalling Teitelman as "a man of great intellect and seemingly a photographic memory" who was a friend to many.

Teitelman was the state's first legally blind Supreme Court judge. He had served on the seven-member court since 2002.

The Supreme Court had canceled its session Tuesday upon learning of Teitelman's death at his home in St. Louis.

A memorial service is planned Thursday at Washington University in St. Louis.