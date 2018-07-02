Missouri Supreme Court reverses officer's $7.5 million award

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has thrown out a $7.5 million judgment to a former St. Louis police officer who claimed her supervisor sexually harassed her, and that her complaints about the harassment resulted in retaliation.

The ruling on Tuesday sent the case back to the trial court. The state Supreme Court cited instructional errors to the jury that could have been misleading or confusing.

A St. Louis jury in 2014 ruled in favor of Tanisha Ross-Paige, awarding $300,000 in compensatory damages and $7.2 million in punitive damages.

Ross-Paige filed a harassment complaint against Sgt. Steven Gori in June 2011. She alleged that afterward, Gori and a lieutenant gave her unfavorable shifts, denied time off requests and evaluated her differently.

Gori denied the allegations.