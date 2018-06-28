Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of hog farm

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's highest court has upheld limits to the damages property owners can recover in nuisance lawsuits against agricultural operations.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a hog farm in a case where neighbors challenged the constitutionality of a state law limiting the damages they could recover from the farm.

The neighbors claimed the odor from the farm was a nuisance.

They said a state law limiting their damages to the cost of property value losses and medical treatments was unconstitutional because it took their property for private use without due process or proper compensation.

The court's decision says the limits promote agriculture, which is a legitimate public purpose.