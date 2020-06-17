Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of large swine farm
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is backing a large new hog farm despite concerns raised about pollution and smell.
The court ruled unanimously in favor of the permit for Trenton Farms in Grundy County on Tuesday.
The Missouri Clean Water Commission originally revoked the permit.
Then lawmakers passed a new law that enabled the governor to tip the balance of power on the Clean Water Commission toward agricultural interests.
After the board was stacked with members with ties to agriculture, it sided with the farm.
Neighbors worried about pollution and smell, sued. But the Supreme Court upheld the farm's permit.
