Missouri Supreme Court Sets Another Execution Date

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a July execution date for John Middleton, a methamphetamine dealer convicted of killing another drug dealer in western Missouri in 1995.

Middleton, who is 54, is scheduled to die at 12:01 a.m. July 16 at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Missouri has executed four men this year and six since November. Another convicted killer, John Winfield, is scheduled to be put to death on June 18.

Meanwhile, Russell Bucklew's execution, originally scheduled for May 21, remains on hold after the U.S. Supreme Court granted a stay over concerns that Bucklew's rare medical condition could cause him to suffer during lethal injection.

Only Texas and Florida have performed more executions than Missouri in 2014.