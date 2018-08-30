Missouri Supreme Court suspends attorney's law license

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis lawyer has been suspended after he was accused of yelling at a judge and failing to promptly file documents during a 2013 bankruptcy case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Missouri Supreme Court decided Tuesday to suspend the license of Elbert Walton Jr. The bankruptcy court said that throughout the trial, Walton also was "obnoxious and disrespectful."

Walton formerly served as chief counsel of the Northeast fire district, but he was fired in 2009 for mishandling taxpayer funds.