Missouri Supreme Court weighs farming, gun rights measures

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Critics are arguing to the Missouri Supreme Court that two Missouri constitutional amendments guaranteeing the right to farm and right to bear arms misled voters.

Judges on Wednesday heard arguments challenging the proposals, which voters passed last year.

Since then, several citizens have sued Secretary of State Jason Kander and other state leaders saying summaries of the measures didn't accurately describe the effect of the amendments.

For example, attorney Chuck Hatfield says the gun rights measure could allow concealed carry in many public places, such as football stadiums.

Defendants for the secretary of state and state of Missouri say there's no proof voters were misled, and that critics should have challenged wording of the summaries before they went before voters.