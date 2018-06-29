Missouri Symphony Orchestra Entertains Kids at the Library

COLUMBIA - Kids at the Columbia Public Library enjoyed a wonderful night with classical music and stories Tuesday.

Kirk Trevor, music director and conductor of the Missouri Symphony Orchestra, joined kids at the library for the "tales and scales" program. He read Brer Rabit, Three Little Pigs and Ferdinand the Bull while the orchestra played live music.

Library associate Aimee Leonhard said the program has been around for about 30 years, and Trevor has been coming every summer for the last ten years.

"He is a wonderful teacher as well as conductor," Leonhard said.

"Music and stories have something in common," Trevor said. "We ‘read' stories, and we also ‘read' music scores."

Leonhard said the program was received well among children. And tonight, the children's room was full of people. And there were people sitting outside the room for the music.

"The wonderful thing about classic music is that it does tell a story, you can listen to the music and also hear stories in your head." Leonhard said.

For more information about the program, please visit the library website.