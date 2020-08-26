Missouri Task Force 1 arrives in Texas to help with hurricane relief
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Missouri Task Force 1 arrived in Texas early Wednesday morning to help with anticipated flooding from Hurricane Laura. Texas officials expect Laura to make landfall Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The task force, comprised of 25 members, was activated by FEMA Tuesday afternoon.
