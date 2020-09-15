Missouri Task Force-1 called to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

COLUMBIA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated the Missouri Task Force-1 to assist efforts in Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.

According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District, the task force left the district headquarters in Columbia around 10:30 p.m., Sunday and is expected to arrive in Baton Rouge, LA around noon on Monday.

The team is made up of 46 personnel emphasizing in water rescue capabilities, the post said.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Three additional task forces from, Indiana, Tennessee and Texas have also been activated, the post said.