Missouri Task Force 1 demobilized by FEMA, back to Columbia Saturday

COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia Saturday after being demobilized by FEMA, according to a Facebook post by the Boone County Fire Protection District.

#MOTF1 Missouri Task Force 1 has been demobilized by @FEMA and the team is currently on their way home to Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters in Columbia, MO. The team is expected to arrive home by early afternoon tomorrow, August 29, 2020 @NAT_USAR_NEWS pic.twitter.com/P2PiSvt9YU — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) August 28, 2020

The troop arrived in College Station, Texas Wednesday morning. Since then, Task Force 1 moved to the US Armed Forces Reserve Center in Houston and also visited Jasper County and Newton County in Texas where they assessed damage.