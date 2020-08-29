Missouri Task Force 1 demobilized by FEMA, back to Columbia Saturday
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia Saturday after being demobilized by FEMA, according to a Facebook post by the Boone County Fire Protection District.
#MOTF1 Missouri Task Force 1 has been demobilized by @FEMA and the team is currently on their way home to Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters in Columbia, MO. The team is expected to arrive home by early afternoon tomorrow, August 29, 2020 @NAT_USAR_NEWS pic.twitter.com/P2PiSvt9YU— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) August 28, 2020
The troop arrived in College Station, Texas Wednesday morning. Since then, Task Force 1 moved to the US Armed Forces Reserve Center in Houston and also visited Jasper County and Newton County in Texas where they assessed damage.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA– After Boone County saw a record daily increase in COVID-19 this weekend, some MU students have concerns. ... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH – Neither rain nor the COVID-19 pandemic prevented crowds from gathering to watch the 32nd annual Shootout at... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Football players from Missouri have joined other college athletes in a push to end racial... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Electric Cooperative sent 10 linemen and five trucks to DeRidder, La. Saturday morning to assist... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a shooting near 10th and Broadway Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released new spectator guidelines Thursday for Friday's football games. The plan is to have... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Students had to get used to a new normal after starting the fall semester on Monday. One... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After months of playing the waiting game, we've finally made it to this point. Teams have... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Schools administrations from Centralia and Mexico have canceled the first high school football game of the season due... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence against a Missouri woman who they say controlled family... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU updated its policy on approved face coverings Thursday, prohibiting masks with exhalation valves and face shields... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia Saturday after being demobilized by FEMA, according... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return... More >>
in