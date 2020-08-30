Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Houston to help with Laura's aftermath

COLUMBIA - As thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana recover from Laura, 25 members of the Missouri Task Force 1 have been deployed to Houston to help with search and rescue.

Gale Blomenkamp, Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief, said the team is prepared to do water and land searches.

"Twenty-four of the 25 members on the team are all swift water, flood water certified technicians or boat operators," he said.

The Missouri's Task Force is one of 28 urban search and rescue teams in the United States. They were also deployed to Houston in 2017 to help with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

Blomenkamp said it is not yet clear how long the team will be in Houston.

"These deployments can last up to 14 days," he said. "We would not anticipate a 14 day deployment unless something changes."

Be sure to follow the KOMU 8 First Alert weather team for updates on Laura.