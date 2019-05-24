Missouri Task Force 1 finishes work in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Task Force 1 has deactivated from Jefferson City after an EF-3 tornado swept through the area Wednesday night.

The State Emergency Management Agency activated the team at the request of the Jefferson City Fire Department just before midnight Wednesday.

Throughout their activation period, MOTF-1 had a total of 32 members responding in the capitol. Team members included disaster search and rescue specialists, structural engineers, search team managers, canine search specialists, live find canines, technical search specialists, hazardous materials specialists, communication specialists, paramedics, GIS specialists, and a trauma surgeon.

Teams of MOTF-1 personnel, law enforcement officers, gas and electric technicians, and building inspectors came in contact with nearly 1,000 residents who were either evacuated or remained in their homes.

The teams found 1005 structures with no damage, 157 damaged structures, 55 failed structures and 11 structures completely destroyed across a three square mile area of the city.