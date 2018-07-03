Missouri Task Force 1 honors lost medical team manager

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) says it is with deep sadness the group announces the death of Medical Team Manager and friend Chris Bosche.

Chris Bosche, was born June 11, 1973, in St. Louis, Missouri, and departed this life Sept. 12, 2017, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Chris joined the Boone County Fire Protection District both as a firefighter/EMT and a Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) Rescue Specialist in February 1996 while a student in Medical School at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He served on the Fire District and MO-TF1 until 1999, when he graduated from medical school and traveled to Toledo, Ohio, to enter the Emergency Medicine Residency Program at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. While in Ohio, he joined the Ohio 1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT). As part of Ohio 1-DMAT he responded to the World Trade Center Attacks on 9/11/2001.

After completing his residency, he moved back to St. Louis to work at St. Anthony Medical Center as an Emergency Department physician. He rejoined MO-TF1 as a Medical Team Manager in April 2003. He was deployed six times with MO-TF1. Those deployments include: August 2005 for Katrina I, September June 2006 for the Elks Lodge Building Collapse, Clinton, Missouri, August 2006 Hurricane Ernesto, August 2008 Republican National Convention, May 2011 Joplin Tornado and October 2012 Hurricane Sandy.

Chris was a devoted member of MO-TF1 and spent a significant amount of time teaching and developing the capability of the medical team. MO-TF1 says, "We will miss him and his infectious optimism."



