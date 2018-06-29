Missouri Task Force 1 is Deployed for Relief of Sandy Storm

COLUMBIA- Missouri Task Force 1 delpoyed from the Boone County Fire Prevention Headquarters in Columbia, Tuesday morning. About 80 skilled workers from across the state are heading to Herndon, Virginia to provide help for those left behind after Hurricane Sandy hit the east coast. Six of 13 task forces across the nation were activated as Missouri plans to arrive in Virginia late this evening.

Bureau Director, Gale Blomenkamp said he is conifdent the men and women of Missouri are well-trained to deal with the flooding emergencies. The group does not have a specific assignment heading into the relief. They will assess the damage as they arrive and assist where needed. This is the first Missouri Task Force 1 has been activitaed by FEMA since 2008.