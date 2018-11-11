Missouri Task Force 1 leaving for Florida Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to Florida Tuesday morning in preparation of Hurricane Michael's arrival.

According to a press release from Boone County Fire Protection District, FEMA activated the task force to locate to Elgin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida.

A team of 16 trained swiftwater technicians, along with four boats, water rescue equipment and decontamination supplies will leave for Florida Tuesday at 7 a.m., according to the press release.

Michael is forecast as a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to hit the Florida panhandle Wednesday evening.