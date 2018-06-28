Missouri Task Force 1 on the move to Robstown

Image credit to Boone County Fire District

ROBSTOWN, Texas – Missouri Task Force 1 has touched down in Texas and is on the move to Robstown, an area that has suffered heavy damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Today, the task force trained on swiftwater rescue operations and helicopter operation protocols. They will take shelter at a National Guard facility tonight to stay out of the continued high winds and rain.

The team was staying in San Antonio until strong winds calmed down, and arrived late Friday. According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, Task Force 1 experienced “heavy traffic and multiple construction projects, which slowed them down considerably.”

The team will begin wide area searches in the most heavily affected areas tomorrow.