Missouri Task Force 1 sends fourth member to Hawaii for hurricane aftermath

COLUMBIA - A fourth member of the Missouri Task Force 1 is headed to Hawaii to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Lane.

The deputy operations chief will be in charge of coordinating search and rescue missions. He will be joining the rest of the task force members who left on Wednesday.

The Boone County Fire Protection District posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday morning.

Hurricane Lane weakened on Friday evening and is now classified as a tropical storm, but damage is still expected.

The members currently on the islands include a situation unit leader, a structure specialist, and an urban search and rescue technical specialist.