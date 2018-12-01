Missouri Task Force 1 sends fourth member to Hawaii for hurricane aftermath

3 months 6 days 13 hours ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 Saturday, August 25, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT August 25, 2018 in News
By: Leo Rocha, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A fourth member of the Missouri Task Force 1 is headed to Hawaii to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Lane.

The deputy operations chief will be in charge of coordinating search and rescue missions. He will be joining the rest of the task force members who left on Wednesday.

The Boone County Fire Protection District posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday morning.

Hurricane Lane weakened on Friday evening and is now classified as a tropical storm, but damage is still expected.

The members currently on the islands include a situation unit leader, a structure specialist, and an urban search and rescue technical specialist.

More News

Grid
List

11 new cases of chronic wasting disease found in Missouri
11 new cases of chronic wasting disease found in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation says 11 deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease after the opening... More >>
49 minutes ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 10:50:57 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

New Church Display Expands Meaning of Mangers
New Church Display Expands Meaning of Mangers
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, December 01 2018 Dec 1, 2018 Saturday, December 01, 2018 7:38:00 AM CST December 01, 2018 in News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:02:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
UM System announces buyout program for some tenured faculty
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:38:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Moberly police looking for missing man
Moberly police looking for missing man
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver advisory alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia Friday. According to the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
GoFundMe started by a stranger helps after unexpected death of toddler
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Bowne family who lost their two-year-old son,... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
Independence man pleads guilty to 2017 Sedalia homicide
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 3:26:12 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
St. Louis aldermanic board OKs stadium tax plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A big step in the effort to lure a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 2:28:59 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
THE LATEST: 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Scientists say... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:45:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
Columbia police investigating early Friday shooting
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
Gasconade deputies looking for suspects in Bland murder
BLAND - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for two people in connection with a reported homicide on... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with child sex crime
Fulton man charged with child sex crime
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson announced Friday he charged a man with statutory sodomy involving a 12-year-old victim.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:47:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
Deputies arrest North Carolina man after finding marijuana
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies aided by a K9 unit arrested a North Carolina man Thursday after a traffic stop on... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 11:41:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
Marriott reveals data breach of 500 million Starwood guests
(CNN) -- Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
Department of Conservation finds first case of CWD in southwest Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that a young buck harvested in Stone County in early November... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:45:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
Trump signs NAFTA replacement deal ahead of the G20 summit
(CNN) -- US President Donald Trump and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts signed a replacement NAFTA deal on Friday during... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 9:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
Audrain Country Sheriff's deputy vehicle hit at near-highway speed
An Audrain County Sheriff's deputy was struck by an approaching vehicle at near-highway speed Thursday night, according to the sheriff's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 Friday, November 30, 2018 6:27:00 AM CST November 30, 2018 in News

Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
Community members discuss ways to foster inclusive housing
COLUMBIA – Community members gathered Thursday to discuss tactics on fostering equitable and inclusive neighborhoods in Columbia at an event... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:35:00 PM CST November 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 59°
1pm 60°
2pm 62°
3pm 60°